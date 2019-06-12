Mercoledì 12 Giugno 2019 | 18:30

Rome
Merkel would be excellent Commission candidate - Conte

Rome
Italy wants economy EU post says Conte

Rome
Conte sending letter to EU calling for rules to be changed

Rome
We want dialogue with EU, not test of strength - Conte

Rome
Conte says optimistic about budget

Perugia
Amanda Knox says she's returning to Italy

Prato
Trial of woman who had 15-yr-old's child starts

Rome
2 men arrested for raping prostitutes

Genoa
Italy's 'first' partisan set on path to sainthood

Rome
I'm not prejudiced against Atlantia in Alitalia- Salvini

Foggia
Man beat ex-girlfriend, hospitalised six times

L'asse Napoli-Parma-Barirappresenta una sinergia?

BatSanità
Trani, prelievi di cornee a cuore fermo: il primo nella Asl Bat

TarantoIncidente stradale
Foggia, i volontari del 118: «Digiuniamo a oltranza»

BariSulla SP236
Cassano, scontro frontale tra due auto: feriti trasportati in ospedale

FoggiaL'incidente
Auto contro tir nel Foggiano: muore pensionato 76enne

LecceL'annuncio
Lecce, annullato il concerto di Achille Lauro del 14 agosto

PotenzaCosti della politica
Reperibilità e disagi negli orari: Bardi aumenta stipendio a segretari

BrindisiL'operazione
Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 33mila scarpe Nike e Converse false

MateraIl caso
Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

Emiliano indagato per l'incarico a Spina: abuo d'ufficio

Esplode il portellone del camion: muore vigile del fuoco nel Tarantino

Rome

We want dialogue with EU, not test of strength - Conte

Premier tells ANSA Forum he's upbeat on infringement procedure

Rome, June 12 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told an ANSA Forum on Wednesday that he was hopeful dialogue with the European Commission will avert the danger of Italy facing an infringement procedure over its public finances. "Italy is very pleased that the EU's door is open (for talks)," Conte said. "We are always willing to talk to Brussels. "It is not in Italy's interest to be subject to an infringement procedure. It's not a test of strength. "We are also interested in a more long term path. "We are ready to talk to Brussels and we are highly confident that we can provide the responses they expect". The Commission said last week that an infringement procedure would be justified for Italy's failure to comply with the debt rule, while stressing that the proceedings have not been opened yet and it is open to talks. Conte said that he was optimistic about how his government will handle the public finances after important meetings with his two deputies, League leader Matteo Salvini and 5-Star Movement (M5S) chief Luigi Di Maio, this week. "The first meeting on Monday evening served for us to look each other in the eye," Conte told the forum. "It had been some time since we had done that. "There was a climate of refound confidence, serenity and dialogue. "Today we met again for a meeting on economic issues, which I had asked for, in order to start setting out the budget law (for 2020). "And I had a highly positive impression this morning too. I'm optimistic".

