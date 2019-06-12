Amanda Knox says she's returning to Italy

Merkel would be excellent Commission candidate - Conte
12 Giugno 2019
Perugia, June 12 - Amanda Knox said via Twitter on Wednesday that she is "returning to Italy as a free woman". Knox, who was cleared of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Perugia after a long legal battle and almost four years in jail, will visit Milan before travelling to Modena where she will take part in an event at the Criminal Justice Festival.
