Conte says optimistic about budget

Rome, June 12 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told an ANSA Forum on Wednesday that he was optimistic about how his government will handle the public finances after important meetings with his two deputies, League leader Matteo Salvini and 5-Star Movement (M5S) chief Luigi Di Maio, this week. "The first meeting on Monday evening served for us to look each other in the eye," Conte told the forum. "It had been some time since we had done that. "There was a climate of refound confidence, serenity and dialogue. "Today we met again for a meeting on economic issues, which I had asked for, in order to start setting out the budget law (for 2020). "And I had a highly positive impression this morning too. I'm optimistic".