Italy's 'first' partisan set on path to sainthood

Genoa, June 12 - Italy's 'first' WWII partisan, Aldo Gastaldi, has been set on the path towards sainthood. Genoa Archbishop Angelo Bagnasco on Wednesday kicked off the cause for Gastaldi's beatification and canonisation. Gastaldi, whose nom de guerre was Bisagno after the river running through Genoa, died falling from a truck in May 1945 at the age of 23, shortly after Italy was freed from the Germans. There was speculation at the time, which has since been squashed, that he was assassinated by the Communist partisans he had fought with. He was the leader of the Resistance movement in the Genoa area. Gastaldi was named "first partisan of Italy" shortly after the war. photo: Bagnasco