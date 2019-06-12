Mercoledì 12 Giugno 2019 | 16:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
2 men arrested for raping prostitutes

2 men arrested for raping prostitutes

 
Genoa
Italy's 'first' partisan set on path to sainthood

Italy's 'first' partisan set on path to sainthood

 
Rome
I'm not prejudiced against Atlantia in Alitalia- Salvini

I'm not prejudiced against Atlantia in Alitalia- Salvini

 
Foggia
Man beat ex-girlfriend, hospitalised six times

Man beat ex-girlfriend, hospitalised six times

 
Venice
Trawlerman missing near Venice

Trawlerman missing near Venice

 
Palermo
Paolo Arata, son arrested in graft probe involving Nicastri

Paolo Arata, son arrested in graft probe involving Nicastri

 
Prato
Trial of woman who had 15-yr-old's child starts

Trial of woman who had 15-yr-old's child starts

 
Rome
Sea Watch rescues 52 people off Libya

Sea Watch rescues 52 people off Libya

 
Rome
Concreteness bill passed into law

Concreteness bill passed into law

 
Rome
2 men arrested for raping prostitutes

2 men arrested for raping prostitutes

 
Genoa
Italy's 'first' partisan set on path to sainthood

Italy's 'first' partisan set on path to sainthood

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
L'asse Napoli-Parma-Barirappresenta una sinergia?

L'asse Napoli-Parma-Bari rappresenta una sinergia?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'incidente
Auto contro tir nel Foggiano: muore pensionato 76enne

Auto contro tir nel Foggiano: muore pensionato 76enne

 
LecceL'annuncio
Lecce, annullato il concerto di Achille Lauro del 14 agosto

Lecce, annullato il concerto di Achille Lauro del 14 agosto

 
BariL'appuntamento
Continua la rassegna artistico-culturale Libae, ispirata ai luoghi dell'"Uomo di Altamura"

Continua la rassegna artistico-culturale Libae, ispirata ai luoghi dell'"Uomo di Altamura"

 
TarantoAl quartiere Tamburi
Cozze sgusciate e confezionate nel cortile di casa: denunciato 23enne a Taranto

Cozze sgusciate e confezionate nel cortile di casa: denunciato 23enne VIDEO

 
PotenzaCosti della politica
Reperibilità e disagi negli orari: Bardi aumenta stipendio a segretari

Reperibilità e disagi negli orari: Bardi aumenta stipendio a segretari

 
BrindisiL'operazione
Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 33mila scarpe Nike e Converse false

Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 33mila scarpe Nike e Converse false

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

 
BatL'operazione
Corato, bombole GPL pericolose e non collaudate: GdF sequestra beni per 5 mln e mezzo di euro

Corato, bombole GPL pericolose: GdF sequestra 5 mln e mezzo di euro di beni

 

i più letti

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

Notte della Taranta, petizione contro Belen e Stefano. La Fondazione assicura: «Non saliranno sul palco»

Emiliano indagato per l'incarico a Spina: abuo d'ufficio

Abuso d'ufficio, Emiliano indagato per incarico a Spina: "Non sono preoccupato"

Esplode il portellone del camion: muore vigile del fuoco nel Tarantino

Vigile del fuoco morto nel Tarantino, capo VV.FF. «Incendio forse doloso»

Palermo

Paolo Arata, son arrested in graft probe involving Nicastri

Partners of wind farm king linked to Messina Denaro

Paolo Arata, son arrested in graft probe involving Nicastri

Palermo, June 12 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested Paolo Arata, former League party energy consultant and former Forza Italia (FI) MP, and his son Francesco, on suspicion of corruption. The pair are accused of corruption, money laundering and falsely claiming assets. Arata and son are suspected of being silent partners of Trapani wind farm entrepreneur Vito Nicastri, who prosecutors say is one of the bankrollers of Cosa Nostra's No.1 fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro. The Aratas have been probed for months for a raft of kickbacks at the Sicilian regional government which also involves Nicastri, who was remanded in custody in another probe in April after continuing to commit crimes under house arrest. Nicastri was serve a fresh arrest warrant in the new probe along with his son Manlio, who are facing the same charges as the Aratas. Former regional energy official Alberto Tinnirello was place under house arrest on suspicion of corruption. A branch of the probe earlier this year involved former League party transport undersecretary Armando Siri, who was accused of taking a 30,000 euro bribe from Arata to favour the windfarm sector by filing an amendment that was never approved. Arata had invested heavily in that sector. Siri, while denying wrongdoing, was eventually forced out by the League's ruling partner the 5-Star Movement (M5S). After Arata's arrest, M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista said "the M5S should denounce sleaze and graft and the government should go on to respect its contract". M5S Regional Affairs Undersecretary Stefano Buffagni said Arata's arrest "shows we were right to push for Siri's resignation". Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci said that "Arata met with Noes at the regional government and assembly". League leader Matteo Salvini said Arata was "not a consultant (of the party), he only came to a conference".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati