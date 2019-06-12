I'm not prejudiced against Atlantia in Alitalia- Salvini

Rome, June 12 - Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that he had nothing against Atlantia taking up a stake in Alitalia. The League's coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), has said no to this hypothesis as Atlantia is the parent company of Autostrade per L'Italia (API), the highways company that it has blamed for failing to prevent last year's Morandi bridge disaster in Genoa. "For me it is sufficient that 11,000 jobs are protected and that Italy has an efficient flag-carrier that looks to the future, that grows and buys aeroplanes," Salvini told reporters at the Lower House. "I don't have prejudices against any investor, although I'm not the one to deal with it, I take care of security".