Sea Watch rescues 52 people off Libya

Rome, June 12 - The Sea-Watch NGO said Wednesday that one of its ships has rescued 52 people from a rubber dinghy off the Libyan coast, some 47 miles from Zawiya. "The boat was spotted this morning, at 09:53, by @PVolontaires' Colibri aircraft," the German NGO said via Twitter. "We won't stop to defend human life at sea & #DefendSolidarity!". Sea-Watch have on several occasions sought to challenge Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's policy of closing Italy's ports to NGO-run search-and-rescue ships. The government has just passed a decree drafted by Salvini that would see organizations that bring migrants rescued at sea to Italy without permission fined up to 50,000 euros. The Sea-Watch 3 ship was only released from impoundment days ago following its seizure after it brought a group of rescued migrants to Italy last month.