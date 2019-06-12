Concreteness bill passed into law

Rome, June 12 - The Senate on Wednesday passed into law the government's concreteness bill. The bill was passed with 135 ayes, 104 nays and three abstentions. The package regards the actions of public administrations and the prevention of absenteeism. The bill is linked to the budget law. Civil Service Minister Giulia Bongiorno said "now we will be able to provide better service". The centre-left opposition Democratic Party said the bill "humiliates the civil service".