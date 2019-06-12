Italy's 'first' partisan set on path to sainthood

Genoa, June 12 - Italy's 'first' WWII partisan, Aldo Gastaldi, has been set on the path towards sainthood. Genoa Archbishop Angelo Bagnasco on Wednesday kicked off the cause for Gastaldi's beatification and canonisation. Gastaldi, whose nom de guerre was Bisagno after the river running through Genoa, was killed by the Germans in May 1945 at the age of 23. He was the leader of the Resistance movement in the Genoa area. Gastaldi was named "first partisan of Italy" shortly after the war. photo: Bagnasco