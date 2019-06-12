Mercoledì 12 Giugno 2019 | 15:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Palermo
Magistrates probed for Borsellino cover-up

Magistrates probed for Borsellino cover-up

 
Vatican City
Don't steal kids' dreams tweets pope

Don't steal kids' dreams tweets pope

 
Rome
Delegitimised Commission can't penalize us - Salvini

Delegitimised Commission can't penalize us - Salvini

 
Rome
Blood donors up to almost 1.7 million in 2018

Blood donors up to almost 1.7 million in 2018

 
Rome
Cilento, Maremma, Sardinia fly high in best seaside awards

Cilento, Maremma, Sardinia fly high in best seaside awards

 
Palermo
Paolo Arata, son arrested in graft probe +RPT+

Paolo Arata, son arrested in graft probe +RPT+

 
Rome
Govt summit on EU not decisive, more talks needed (3)

Govt summit on EU not decisive, more talks needed (3)

 
Rome
Concreteness decree passed into law

Concreteness decree passed into law

 
Brussels
My door open but let's not waste time - Moscovici

My door open but let's not waste time - Moscovici

 
Rome
Avert procedure, hurts Europe too - Tria

Avert procedure, hurts Europe too - Tria

 
Rome
Govt summit 'not decisive' - sources

Govt summit 'not decisive' - sources

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Scavone ritornerà al Bari?Si tratta il centrocampista

Scavone ritornerà al Bari? Si tratta per il centrocampista

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceL'annuncio
Lecce, annullato il concerto di Achille Lauro del 14 agosto

Lecce, annullato il concerto di Achille Lauro del 14 agosto

 
BariL'appuntamento
Continua la rassegna artistico-culturale Libae, ispirata ai luoghi dell'"Uomo di Altamura"

Continua la rassegna artistico-culturale Libae, ispirata ai luoghi dell'"Uomo di Altamura"

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
S.Severo, lascia il fidanzato violento e lui la perseguita: arrestato

S.Severo, lascia il fidanzato violento e lui la perseguita: arrestato

 
TarantoAl quartiere Tamburi
Cozze sgusciate e confezionate nel cortile di casa: denunciato 23enne a Taranto

Cozze sgusciate e confezionate nel cortile di casa: denunciato 23enne VIDEO

 
PotenzaCosti della politica
Reperibilità e disagi negli orari: Bardi aumenta stipendio a segretari

Reperibilità e disagi negli orari: Bardi aumenta stipendio a segretari

 
BrindisiL'operazione
Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 33mila scarpe Nike e Converse false

Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 33mila scarpe Nike e Converse false

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

 
BatL'operazione
Corato, bombole GPL pericolose e non collaudate: GdF sequestra beni per 5 mln e mezzo di euro

Corato, bombole GPL pericolose: GdF sequestra 5 mln e mezzo di euro di beni

 

i più letti

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

Notte della Taranta, petizione contro Belen e Stefano. La Fondazione assicura: «Non saliranno sul palco»

Emiliano indagato per l'incarico a Spina: abuo d'ufficio

Abuso d'ufficio, Emiliano indagato per incarico a Spina: "Non sono preoccupato"

Esplode il portellone del camion: muore vigile del fuoco nel Tarantino

Vigile del fuoco morto nel Tarantino, capo VV.FF. «Incendio forse doloso»

Vatican City

Don't steal kids' dreams tweets pope

No to child labour says Francis

Don't steal kids' dreams tweets pope

Vatican City, June 12 - Pope Francis tweeted Wednesday, on world day against child labour, that "as adults we cannot steal children's capacity to dream. Let's try and foster a context of hope, where their dreams can grow and be shared: a shared dream paves the way for a new way of living. #NoChildLabourDay."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati