Don't steal kids' dreams tweets pope

Vatican City
12 Giugno 2019
Vatican City, June 12 - Pope Francis tweeted Wednesday, on world day against child labour, that "as adults we cannot steal children's capacity to dream. Let's try and foster a context of hope, where their dreams can grow and be shared: a shared dream paves the way for a new way of living. #NoChildLabourDay."
