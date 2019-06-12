Magistrates probed for Borsellino cover-up

Palermo, June 11 - Two magistrates who worked in the Palermo anti-mafia pool have been placed under investigation in a probe into suspected cover-ups regarding the 1992 assassination of anti-mafia judge Paolo Borsellino. Carmelo Petralia and Annamaria Palma, who worked on the bombing, have been placed under investigation with possible charges of complicity in aggravated calumny and having favoured Cosa Nostra. Borsellino was murdered in July 1992, two months after his friend and colleague Giovanni Falcone. The two crusading magistrates were instrumental in the creation of the pool.