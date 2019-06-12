Cilento, Maremma, Sardinia fly high in best seaside awards

Rome, June 12 - Sardinia, the Cilento area of the southern province of Salerno and the Maremma zone spreading between Lazio and Tuscany were the parts of Italy to come out strongest in the 2019 edition of the annual guide of seaside resorts prepared by Legambiente and the Touring Club Italiano. Pollica, near Salerno; Castiglione della Pescaia, in the province of Grosseto; and Posada, in Sardinia were all given the maximum five sails award by the guide, which this year flags up sites that are plastic free. Of Italy's four seas, the Tyrrhenian was the one to come out best, with seven five-sail centres. The region to do best in the guide, entitled 'Il mare più bello 2019' (The most beautiful sea 2019) was Sardinia, followed by Sicily, Puglia, Campania and Tuscany.