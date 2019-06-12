Blood donors up to almost 1.7 million in 2018

Rome, June 12 - Last year 1,682,724 people gave blood in Italy, a rise of 0.2% with respect to 2017 to put an end to years of falling numbers, the national blood centre said on Wednesday. The centre presented the data and a new health ministry website for blood donations, (www.donailsangue.sanita.gov.it), ahead of World Blood Donor Day on Friday. "We all have to work to support and develop the Italian blood system, which has been recognised as a model to follow by the WHO (World Health Organization) and it has tasked us with organizing the global event for the 2020 World Blood Donor Day," said Health Minister Giulia Grillo. The only negative note is that the number donors aged between 18 and 25 has been in constant decline since 2013 and there were just over 210,000 last year, 12% of the total.