Delegitimised Commission can't penalize us - Salvini

Rome, June 12 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the outgoing European Commission does not have the authority to penalize Italy over its management of the public finances. "An outgoing Commission that is old and delegitimised by the votes of millions of Europeans last week cannot take decisions or impose decisions or penalties on governments and peoples," League leader Salvini said in a live Facebook broadcast. The Commission said last week that an infringement procedure would be justified for Italy's failure to comply with the debt rule, while stressing that the proceedings have not been opened yet and it is open to talks. Salvini was speaking after a meeting of senior government figures on economic issues.