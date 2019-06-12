Mercoledì 12 Giugno 2019 | 15:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Palermo
Magistrates probed for Borsellino cover-up

Magistrates probed for Borsellino cover-up

 
Vatican City
Don't steal kids' dreams tweets pope

Don't steal kids' dreams tweets pope

 
Rome
Delegitimised Commission can't penalize us - Salvini

Delegitimised Commission can't penalize us - Salvini

 
Rome
Blood donors up to almost 1.7 million in 2018

Blood donors up to almost 1.7 million in 2018

 
Rome
Cilento, Maremma, Sardinia fly high in best seaside awards

Cilento, Maremma, Sardinia fly high in best seaside awards

 
Palermo
Paolo Arata, son arrested in graft probe +RPT+

Paolo Arata, son arrested in graft probe +RPT+

 
Rome
Govt summit on EU not decisive, more talks needed (3)

Govt summit on EU not decisive, more talks needed (3)

 
Rome
Concreteness decree passed into law

Concreteness decree passed into law

 
Brussels
My door open but let's not waste time - Moscovici

My door open but let's not waste time - Moscovici

 
Rome
Avert procedure, hurts Europe too - Tria

Avert procedure, hurts Europe too - Tria

 
Rome
Govt summit 'not decisive' - sources

Govt summit 'not decisive' - sources

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Scavone ritornerà al Bari?Si tratta il centrocampista

Scavone ritornerà al Bari? Si tratta per il centrocampista

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceL'annuncio
Lecce, annullato il concerto di Achille Lauro del 14 agosto

Lecce, annullato il concerto di Achille Lauro del 14 agosto

 
BariL'appuntamento
Continua la rassegna artistico-culturale Libae, ispirata ai luoghi dell'"Uomo di Altamura"

Continua la rassegna artistico-culturale Libae, ispirata ai luoghi dell'"Uomo di Altamura"

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
S.Severo, lascia il fidanzato violento e lui la perseguita: arrestato

S.Severo, lascia il fidanzato violento e lui la perseguita: arrestato

 
TarantoAl quartiere Tamburi
Cozze sgusciate e confezionate nel cortile di casa: denunciato 23enne a Taranto

Cozze sgusciate e confezionate nel cortile di casa: denunciato 23enne VIDEO

 
PotenzaCosti della politica
Reperibilità e disagi negli orari: Bardi aumenta stipendio a segretari

Reperibilità e disagi negli orari: Bardi aumenta stipendio a segretari

 
BrindisiL'operazione
Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 33mila scarpe Nike e Converse false

Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 33mila scarpe Nike e Converse false

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

 
BatL'operazione
Corato, bombole GPL pericolose e non collaudate: GdF sequestra beni per 5 mln e mezzo di euro

Corato, bombole GPL pericolose: GdF sequestra 5 mln e mezzo di euro di beni

 

i più letti

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

Notte della Taranta, petizione contro Belen e Stefano. La Fondazione assicura: «Non saliranno sul palco»

Emiliano indagato per l'incarico a Spina: abuo d'ufficio

Abuso d'ufficio, Emiliano indagato per incarico a Spina: "Non sono preoccupato"

Esplode il portellone del camion: muore vigile del fuoco nel Tarantino

Vigile del fuoco morto nel Tarantino, capo VV.FF. «Incendio forse doloso»

Rome

Govt summit on EU not decisive, more talks needed (3)

Moscovici says no time to lose, Tria says avert procedure

Govt summit on EU not decisive, more talks needed (3)

Rome, June 12 - A government summit on economic issues including a possible EU infringement procedure was not decisive, sources said after the two and a half hour meeting. The summit saw Premier Giuseppe Conte meet his two deputy premiers, Matteo Salvini of the nationalist League party and Luigi Di Maio of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), as well as Economy Minister Giovanni Tria. The four discussed the public finances and how to avert an infringement procedure, sources said. League sources said it was a "useful and positive" meeting. They said working groups had been set up and the four had adjourned until "fresh encounters on projects and investments". Other sources said the exchange of views within the government had just started. The summit ended with an examination of the Alitalia dossier. Salvini said the summit had been "very useful". "We have started a course," he said. "We had a very interesting and very useful economic meeting. "We started a course on various items: exports, investments, construction, which is important because of that sector restarts, the country restarts. "There are too few cranes and you see if a country has restarted by the number of cranes building things". Tria said "these are reserved discussions that are going forward" when asked about the stance to take towards the EC which appears to be set to move ahead with an infringement procedure. Tria said the government would avert an EU budget infringement procedure saying such a move would hurt Europe too. "We must absolutely avert a procedure in all possible ways, a procedure which would certainly hurt Italy but may also hurt Europe," he said. "We must absolutely arrive at a compromise, with negotiations and constructive dialogue," Tria said. "It's in Italy's interest but also in Europe's". He said that towards the European Commission, which has said a procedure is justified, "we'll have to see how to explain and perhaps anticipate, but there will be no supplementary budget". Tria reiterated he believed in the government's estimates, which have a budget deficit "towards 2.2% or 2.1% (of GDP) in 2019. "So we are roughly in the preventive arm of the Stability Pact," he said. European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday his door was open for Italy to discuss how to avert a possible budget infringement procedure but there was no time to waste. "Last week I said that my door is always open to discuss with the Italian authorities and that dos not change," he said. "But let's not waste time". Moscovici said "the ball is now in Italy's court, we must see a credible course" of debt reduction "for 2019 and 2020". He said "we remain ready to take into consideration all elements that Italy may present". The EC last week said an infringement procedure was justified but it would not start one just yet as it was open to dialogue.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati