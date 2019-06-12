Govt summit on EU not decisive, more talks needed (3)

Rome, June 12 - A government summit on economic issues including a possible EU infringement procedure was not decisive, sources said after the two and a half hour meeting. The summit saw Premier Giuseppe Conte meet his two deputy premiers, Matteo Salvini of the nationalist League party and Luigi Di Maio of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), as well as Economy Minister Giovanni Tria. The four discussed the public finances and how to avert an infringement procedure, sources said. League sources said it was a "useful and positive" meeting. They said working groups had been set up and the four had adjourned until "fresh encounters on projects and investments". Other sources said the exchange of views within the government had just started. The summit ended with an examination of the Alitalia dossier. Salvini said the summit had been "very useful". "We have started a course," he said. "We had a very interesting and very useful economic meeting. "We started a course on various items: exports, investments, construction, which is important because of that sector restarts, the country restarts. "There are too few cranes and you see if a country has restarted by the number of cranes building things". Tria said "these are reserved discussions that are going forward" when asked about the stance to take towards the EC which appears to be set to move ahead with an infringement procedure. Tria said the government would avert an EU budget infringement procedure saying such a move would hurt Europe too. "We must absolutely avert a procedure in all possible ways, a procedure which would certainly hurt Italy but may also hurt Europe," he said. "We must absolutely arrive at a compromise, with negotiations and constructive dialogue," Tria said. "It's in Italy's interest but also in Europe's". He said that towards the European Commission, which has said a procedure is justified, "we'll have to see how to explain and perhaps anticipate, but there will be no supplementary budget". Tria reiterated he believed in the government's estimates, which have a budget deficit "towards 2.2% or 2.1% (of GDP) in 2019. "So we are roughly in the preventive arm of the Stability Pact," he said. European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday his door was open for Italy to discuss how to avert a possible budget infringement procedure but there was no time to waste. "Last week I said that my door is always open to discuss with the Italian authorities and that dos not change," he said. "But let's not waste time". Moscovici said "the ball is now in Italy's court, we must see a credible course" of debt reduction "for 2019 and 2020". He said "we remain ready to take into consideration all elements that Italy may present". The EC last week said an infringement procedure was justified but it would not start one just yet as it was open to dialogue.