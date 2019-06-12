My door open but let's not waste time - Moscovici

Brussels, June 12 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday his door was open for Italy to discuss how to avert a possible budget infringement procedure but there was no time to waste. "Last week I said that my door is always open to discuss with the Italian authorities and that dos not change," he said. "But let's not waste time". Moscovici said "the ball is now in Italy's court, we must see a credible course" of debt reduction "for 2019 and 2020". He said "we remain ready to take into consideration all elements that Italy may present". The EC last week said an infringement procedure was justified but it would not start one just yet as it was open to dialogue.