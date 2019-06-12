Concreteness decree passed into law
Rome
12 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 12 - The Senate in Wednesday passed into law the government's concreteness decree. The decree was passed with 135 ayes, 104 nays and three abstentions. The package regards the actions of public administrations and the prevention of absenteeism.
