Govt summit on EC talks starts

Rome, June 12 - A government summit on negotiating with the Euroepan Commission on a possible debt and deficit infringement procedure started Wednesday morning at the office of Premier Giuseppe Conte with Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria. Tria said Tuesday it was in Italy's interest to find a compromise with the EC. Conte warned Salvini and Di Maio not to rock the boat too hard, saying he would not stay on as premier "if they convince me". EC chief Jean-Claude Juncker said Tuesday Italy risked a procedure for years.