Rome
Concreteness decree passed into law

Brussels
My door open but let's not waste time - Moscovici

Rome
Avert procedure, hurts Europe too - Tria

Rome
Govt summit 'not decisive' - sources

Rome
No foundation for hypothesis Alitalia accord -Atlantia

Lecco
Rivers break banks near Lecco

Rome
Rates fall at 1 yr BOT auction

Vatican City
Life is sacred, defended since conception - pope

Rome
Tax on security deposit boxes 'groundless' - Salvini

Palermo
Paola Arata, son arrested in graft probe involving Nicastri

Palermo
Paola Arata and son arrested in graft probe

Scavone ritornerà al Bari?Si tratta il centrocampista

Barial San Nicola
Bari si prepara al concerto di Ligabue: potenziati i trasporti e le misure di sicurezza

FoggiaNel Foggiano
S.Severo, lascia il fidanzato violento e lui la perseguita: arrestato

TarantoAl quartiere Tamburi
Cozze sgusciate e confezionate nel cortile di casa: denunciato 23enne a Taranto

PotenzaCosti della politica
Reperibilità e disagi negli orari: Bardi aumenta stipendio a segretari

BrindisiL'operazione
Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 33mila scarpe Nike e Converse false

LecceLa scoperta
L'insulina che si respira: l'invenzione di una salentina

MateraIl caso
Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

BatL'operazione
Corato, bombole GPL pericolose e non collaudate: GdF sequestra beni per 5 mln e mezzo di euro

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

Emiliano indagato per l'incarico a Spina: abuo d'ufficio

Esplode il portellone del camion: muore vigile del fuoco nel Tarantino

Rome

Avert procedure, hurts Europe too - Tria

We'll explain to EC, no supplementary budget

Rome, June 12 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Wednesday the government would avert an EU budget infringement procedure saying such a move would hurt Europe too. "We must absolutely avert a procedure in all possible ways, a procedure which would certainly hurt Italy but may also hurt Europe," he said. "We must absolutely arrive at a compromise, with negotiations and constructive dialogue," Tria said. "It's in Italy's interest but also in Europe's". He said that towards the European Commission, which has said a procedure is justified, "we'll have to see how to explain and perhaps anticipate, but there will be no supplementary budget". Tria reiterated he believed in the government's estimates, which have a budget deficit "towards 2.2% or 2.1% (of GDP) in 2019. "So we are roughly in the preventive arm of the Stability Pact," he said.

