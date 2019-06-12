Avert procedure, hurts Europe too - Tria

Rome, June 12 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Wednesday the government would avert an EU budget infringement procedure saying such a move would hurt Europe too. "We must absolutely avert a procedure in all possible ways, a procedure which would certainly hurt Italy but may also hurt Europe," he said. "We must absolutely arrive at a compromise, with negotiations and constructive dialogue," Tria said. "It's in Italy's interest but also in Europe's". He said that towards the European Commission, which has said a procedure is justified, "we'll have to see how to explain and perhaps anticipate, but there will be no supplementary budget". Tria reiterated he believed in the government's estimates, which have a budget deficit "towards 2.2% or 2.1% (of GDP) in 2019. "So we are roughly in the preventive arm of the Stability Pact," he said.