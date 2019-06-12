Govt summit 'not decisive' - sources

Rome, June 12 - A government summit on economic issues including a possible EU infringement procedure was not decisive, source said after the two and a half hour meeting. The summit saw Premier Giuseppe Conte meet his two deputy premiers, Matteo Salvini of the nationalist League party and Luigi Di Maio of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), as well as Economy Minister Giovanni Tria. The four discussed the public finances and how to avert an infringement procedure, sources said. League sources said it was a "useful and positive" meeting. They said working groups had been set up and the four had adjourned until "fresh encounters on projects and investments". Other sources said the exchange of views within the government had just started. The summit ended with an examination of the Alitalia dossier.