No foundation for hypothesis Alitalia accord -Atlantia

Rome, June 12 - The Atlantia group's position on troubled airline Alitalia has remained unchanged, the company said on Wednesday, denying press reports. "In relation to allegations published today by media outlets, Atlantia stresses that on the Alitalia issue its position has not changed from the repeated public statements (made) by CEO Giovanni Castellucci". "Reports on alleged agreements, even preliminary ones, for a potential participation in newco Alitalia have no foundation", the company said, stressing that it is already working on many fronts, although it is watching developments regarding Alitalia' future closely.