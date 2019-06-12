Rivers break banks near Lecco

Lecco, June 12 - Homes and firms had to be evacuated at three towns near Lecco after local rivers broke their banks after heavy rain on Wednesday. In the wake of violent thunderstorms overnight in the area, the towns of Premana, Primaluna and Dervio had to be evacuated. The Varrone and Pioverna rivers broke their banks at several places. The most disruption was seen at Premana, in Alta Val Varrone and the northernmost part of the Valsassina. A campsite was also evacuated at Dervio. Fire fighters, Carabinieri and civil protection emergency teams have been mobilised. They said there had been "huge" material damage. For the moment, however, no injuries have been reported.