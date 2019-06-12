Tax on security deposit boxes 'groundless' - Salvini

Rome, June 12 - Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini on Wednesday described as "groundless" reports that he planned to introduce a tax on security deposit boxes. "The reports on a wealth tax, tax on savings, on Italian's current accounts, or on security deposit boxes, are devoid of all foundation," he said. "We're in government to slash not add taxes." Salvini said the "only news concerns a 'fiscal peace' for those who want to clear up situations of relative irregularity." He said this move would involve tax agency Equitalia and cash payments. Salvini has vowed to cut taxes in the next budget, for 2020. He wants to introduce a dual rate 'flat tax' for low and middle income earners.