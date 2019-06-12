ANSA top for reliability again in Reuters report

Rome, June 12 - Italy's biggest news agency ANSA came top for reliability again in the latest Reuters Digital News Report. SkyTg24 was second and Il Sole 24 Ore third. The ANSA.it web page climbed from third to second in the most consulted news websites, behind Tgcom24 and ahead of SkyTg24. Last year ANSA.it was third behind Repubblica.it and TgCom24.