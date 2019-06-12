Soccer: Italy stay perfect with Bosnia win

Rates fall at 1 yr BOT auction
Turin
12 Giugno 2019
Turin, June 12 - Italy maintained their perfect start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 come-from-behind win against Bosnia in Turin Tuesday night. A wonder goal from Lorenzo Insigne and a cool finish by Marco Verratti cancelled out Edin Dzeko's first-half goal to give the Azzurri 12 points from four games, three ahead of Finland.
