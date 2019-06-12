Puglia governor probed for breaking Severino Law

Bari, June 12 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano is under investigation for braking the Severino Law on corruption and cronyism, the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno reported Wednesday. The probe is in relation to the appointment of the former mayor of Bisceglie, Francesco Spina, as a director of the public company InnovaPuglia, the paper said. As well as Emiliano, Spina is also under investigation, it said. Also under investigation is a regional government manager, Nicola Lopane, the newspaper said. Emiliano is a prominent member of the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD). He has twice stood, unsuccessfully, to be PD leader.