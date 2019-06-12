EU sherpas urge budget measures

Brussels, June 12 - The sherpas of the Eurogroup and ECOFIN said Wednesday Italy has broken debt and deficit rules and must take action to right its accounts. The sherpas of the Economic and Financial Committee (EFC) said "the criterion for debt is not respected and (the EFC) urges Italy to take the measures necessary to ensure respect for the indications of the Stability Pact in compliance with the process for Excessive Debt Procedure (EDp)". The EFC said "other elements that Italy may present may be taken into account by the Commission and by the committee". On Tuesday the sherpas backed the European Commission in saying a debt infringement procedure against Italy was justified. The EC has said, however, that it will not start the procedure yet and is willing to talk to the Italian government. Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has called for compromise while Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio have said they will not take depressive austerity measures.