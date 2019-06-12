Mercoledì 12 Giugno 2019 | 12:20

Rome
Rates fall at 1 yr BOT auction

Vatican City
Life is sacred, defended since conception - pope

Rome
Tax on security deposit boxes 'groundless' - Salvini

Palermo
Paola Arata, son arrested in graft probe involving Nicastri

Palermo
Paola Arata and son arrested in graft probe

Rome
Top players to face off at U.S. Open

Rome
ANSA top for reliability again in Reuters report

Brussels
EU sherpas urge budget measures

Bari
Puglia governor probed for breaking Severino Law

Turin
Soccer: Italy stay perfect with Bosnia win

Udine
Huge contraband alcohol ring busted

Scavone ritornerà al Bari?Si tratta il centrocampista

BariSugli acquascooter
Bari, 2 barche in avaria sulla traiettoria delle crociere: soccorse da polizia

FoggiaLe dichiarazioni
Foggia, nuovo questore Sirna: «Priorità chiudere il ghetto»

TarantoAl quartiere Tamburi
Cozze sgusciate e confezionate nel cortile di casa: denunciato 23enne a Taranto

PotenzaCosti della politica
Reperibilità e disagi negli orari: Bardi aumenta stipendio a segretari

BrindisiL'operazione
Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 33mila scarpe Nike e Converse false

LecceLa scoperta
L'insulina che si respira: l'invenzione di una salentina

MateraIl caso
Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

BatL'operazione
Corato, bombole GPL pericolose e non collaudate: GdF sequestra beni per 5 mln e mezzo di euro

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

Esplode il portellone del camion: muore vigile del fuoco nel Tarantino

Emiliano indagato per l'incarico a Spina: abuo d'ufficio

Brussels

EU sherpas urge budget measures

'Other elements may be analysed'

Brussels, June 12 - The sherpas of the Eurogroup and ECOFIN said Wednesday Italy has broken debt and deficit rules and must take action to right its accounts. The sherpas of the Economic and Financial Committee (EFC) said "the criterion for debt is not respected and (the EFC) urges Italy to take the measures necessary to ensure respect for the indications of the Stability Pact in compliance with the process for Excessive Debt Procedure (EDp)". The EFC said "other elements that Italy may present may be taken into account by the Commission and by the committee". On Tuesday the sherpas backed the European Commission in saying a debt infringement procedure against Italy was justified. The EC has said, however, that it will not start the procedure yet and is willing to talk to the Italian government. Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has called for compromise while Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio have said they will not take depressive austerity measures.

