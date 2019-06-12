Huge contraband alcohol ring busted

Udine, June 12 - Italian police on Wednesday smashed a huge contraband alcohol ring based in the UK and operating in 17 European countries. Police from Udine arrested 20 people in seven Italian regions. They said these were "planners, promoters and members of a criminal gang active in alcohol trafficking in Europe for years". Some 180 million litres of alcohol were trafficked and sold as contraband, police said. Police said they defrauded the tax man of some 80 million euros. Details of the operation will be given later in the day, police said.