Mercoledì 12 Giugno 2019 | 10:47

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Udine
Huge contraband alcohol ring busted

Huge contraband alcohol ring busted

 
Como
Financier Proto arrested for defrauding disabled woman

Financier Proto arrested for defrauding disabled woman

 
Rome
Mineo asylum seeker centre to close in July - Salvini

Mineo asylum seeker centre to close in July - Salvini

 
Palermo
Paola Arata and son arrested in graft probe

Paola Arata and son arrested in graft probe

 
Bologna
Man arrested for raping student

Man arrested for raping student

 
Oristano
Crows wreck crops in Sardinia

Crows wreck crops in Sardinia

 
Geneva
UN criticism of security decree inadequate - Italy

UN criticism of security decree inadequate - Italy

 
Rome
Chinese, Pakistani shop check directive soon - Di Maio

Chinese, Pakistani shop check directive soon - Di Maio

 
Rome
Bus terror hero boys to get citizenship

Bus terror hero boys to get citizenship

 
Catania
Priest blackmailed over gay relationship

Priest blackmailed over gay relationship

 
Brindisi
Granddad, 71, arrested for abusing 3 grandkids for 10 yrs

Granddad, 71, arrested for abusing 3 grandkids for 10 yrs

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Scavone ritornerà al Bari?Si tratta il centrocampista

Scavone ritornerà al Bari? Si tratta per il centrocampista

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaCosti della politica
Reperibilità e disagi negli orari: Bardi aumenta stipendio a segretari

Reperibilità e disagi negli orari: Bardi aumenta stipendio a segretari

 
BariIl caso
Il souvenir dalla Grecia è una tartaruga in via di estinzione: sequestro al Porto di Bari

Il souvenir dalla Grecia è una tartaruga in via di estinzione: sequestro al Porto di Bari

 
BrindisiL'operazione
Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 33mila scarpe Nike e Converse false

Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 33mila scarpe Nike e Converse false

 
LecceLa scoperta
L'insulina che si respira: l'invenzione di una salentina

L'insulina che si respira: l'invenzione di una salentina

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Cerignola: auto in fiamme, Vigili del Fuoco trovano un cadavere all'interno

Cerignola, donna carbonizzata in auto: è la moglie del proprietario

 
BatL'operazione
Corato, bombole GPL pericolose e non collaudate: GdF sequestra beni per 5 mln e mezzo di euro

Corato, bombole GPL pericolose: GdF sequestra 5 mln e mezzo di euro di beni

 
TarantoA Torino
Ruba l'auto che aveva preso a noleggio: nei guai un tarantino

Ruba l'auto che aveva preso a noleggio: nei guai un tarantino

 

i più letti

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

Notte della Taranta, petizione contro Belen e Stefano. La Fondazione assicura: «Non saliranno sul palco»

Esplode il portellone del camion: muore vigile del fuoco nel Tarantino

Esplode il portellone del camion: muore vigile del fuoco nel Tarantino

Cerignola: auto in fiamme, Vigili del Fuoco trovano un cadavere all'interno

Cerignola, donna carbonizzata in auto: è la moglie del proprietario

Como

Financier Proto arrested for defrauding disabled woman

'Scammed 130,000 euros from cancer victim'

Financier Proto arrested for defrauding disabled woman

Como, June 12 - Italian financier Alessandro Proto was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of defrauding a disabled woman suffering from cancer, sources said. The Milanese financier, 44, is accused of defrauding her of 130,000 euros. Proto, who is resident in Switzerland, allegedly invested the profits of this and other alleged scams in online gambling sites. In February 2013 Proto was first arrested, for alleged fraud and market manipulation in Milan. The Italian realtor to Hollywood stars is an ex-primary candidate in former premier Silvio Berlusconi's now-defunct People of Freedom (PdL) party. Proto, who has handled luxury Italian property purchases for Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio, has been under investigation for deals at his Proto Consulting firm. Proto first made headlines in Italy in 2012 for expressing interest along with four investors in buying up the Benetton family's shares in the loss-making RCS publishing house.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati