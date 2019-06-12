Mercoledì 12 Giugno 2019 | 10:47

Udine
Huge contraband alcohol ring busted

Como
Financier Proto arrested for defrauding disabled woman

Rome
Mineo asylum seeker centre to close in July - Salvini

Palermo
Paola Arata and son arrested in graft probe

Bologna
Man arrested for raping student

Oristano
Crows wreck crops in Sardinia

Geneva
UN criticism of security decree inadequate - Italy

Rome
Chinese, Pakistani shop check directive soon - Di Maio

Rome
Bus terror hero boys to get citizenship

Catania
Priest blackmailed over gay relationship

Brindisi
Granddad, 71, arrested for abusing 3 grandkids for 10 yrs

PotenzaCosti della politica
Reperibilità e disagi negli orari: Bardi aumenta stipendio a segretari

BariIl caso
Il souvenir dalla Grecia è una tartaruga in via di estinzione: sequestro al Porto di Bari

BrindisiL'operazione
Porto Brindisi, GdF sequestra 33mila scarpe Nike e Converse false

LecceLa scoperta
L'insulina che si respira: l'invenzione di una salentina

MateraIl caso
Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

FoggiaNel foggiano
Cerignola: auto in fiamme, Vigili del Fuoco trovano un cadavere all'interno

BatL'operazione
Corato, bombole GPL pericolose e non collaudate: GdF sequestra beni per 5 mln e mezzo di euro

TarantoA Torino
Ruba l'auto che aveva preso a noleggio: nei guai un tarantino

Palermo

Palermo, June 12 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested Paolo Arata, former League party energy consultant and former Forza Italia (FI) MP, and his son Francesco, on suspicion of corruption. The pair are accused of corruption, money laundering and falsely claiming assets. Arata and son are suspected of being silent partners of Trapani wind farm entrepreneur Vito Nicastri, who prosecutors say is one of the bankrollers of Cosa Nostra's No.1 fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro. The Aratas have been probed for months for a raft of kickbacks at the Sicilian regional government which also involves Nicastri, who was remanded in custody in another probe in April after continuing to commit crimes under house arrest. Nicastri was serve a fresh arrest warrant in the new probe along with his son Manlio, who are facing the same charges as the Aratas. Former regional energy official Alberto Tinnirello was place under house arrest on suspicion of corruption. A branch of the probe earlier this year involved former League party transport undersecretary Armando Siri, who was accused of taking a 30,000 euro bribe from Arata to favour the windfarm sector by filing an amendment that was never approved. Arata had invested heavily in that sector. Siri, while denying wrongdoing, was eventually forced out by the League's ruling partner the 5-Star Movement (M5S).

