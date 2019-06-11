Crows wreck crops in Sardinia

Oristano, June 11 - Flocks of crows have destroyed summer crops like melons and water melons in northern Sardinia following similar attacks by grasshoppers last week, sources said Tuesday. Grasshoppers hit Sardinia, bees central Italy and an Asian bug northern Italy amid a heat wave at the weekend. The Asian marbled bug is threatening apple trees, pear trees, kiwis, peach trees, cherry trees, apricot trees and other nursery plants, farm group Coldiretti said.