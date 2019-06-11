UN criticism of security decree inadequate - Italy

Man arrested for raping student
Geneva
11 Giugno 2019
Geneva, June 11 - A May 15 letter from the UN to Italy criticising the alleged restriction on migrants human rights in the government's second security decree addresses the Libyan question "with an inadequate approach and stunning narrow-mindedness", Italy replied to High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet in a letter obtained by ANSA Tuesday. It said respecting human rights was a government priority. Bachelet is the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
