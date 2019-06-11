Man arrested for raping student
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Soldi in cambio di voti a Bari, Decaro: «Ho portato cittadino a denunciare»
i più letti
Bologna
11 Giugno 2019
Bologna, June 11 - A 31-year-old Brazilian born naturalised Italian man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of raping a 24-year-old Italian student in a Bologna park on June 2. The woman was returning from a night out with friends when she was attacked at dawn. The man was named as Orianderson Venturi.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su