Priest blackmailed over gay relationship

Man arrested for raping student
Catania
11 Giugno 2019
Catania, June 11 - A parish priest at Giarre near Catania in Sicily was blackmailed by a pianist with whom he had had a homosexual relationship, sources said Tuesday. The pianist allegedly asked the priest for 5,000 euros to cancel photos and videos of their relationship, threatening to tell the local archbishop.
