Worker arrested for beating, raping partner

Man arrested for raping student
11 Giugno 2019
Monza, June 11 - A 63-year-old factory worker of Romanian origin was arrested Tuesday for allegedly beating and raping his 43-year-old Romanian-origin partner at Vimercate near Monza. The woman has been admitted to Milan's Manganelli Clinic where doctors said it would take 30 days for her to recover from her injuries.
