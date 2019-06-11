Flat tax in budget, EC shd permit growth - Salvini

Rome, June 11 - The government's proposed flat tax will be in the budget and the European Commission should permit growth, Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. He added that 50,000 teachers on temporary contracts will get steady full-time contracts. The government is set to frame the 2020 budget after talks with the EC on possibly breaking debt and deficit rules. A flat tax is one of the key campaign pledges of Salvini's anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party. Salvini added that the current government and majority, with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), "remain the only ones possible".