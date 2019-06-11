Don't need mandate for EU talks says Conte

Rome, June 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that he, as premier, did not need a mandate for budget negotiations with the EU. He said next year's budget must be forged "starting immediately" to give "clarity" to the country. Asked about European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker saying Italy was on the wrong track, Conte said "he got it wrong on Greece". He said that Juncker should know that "we are convinced about our line, it is not recessive". Conte added "if one day I were not to have a full mandate I would resign".