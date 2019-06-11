Mum, son, 3, critical after tree falls in Merano

Bolzano, June 11 - A 24-year-old mother and her three-year-old son are in critical condition after a tree fell on them in the northern Italian city of Merano on Tuesday. They are German tourists. The tree fell on the Passeggiate d'Inverno area. The woman was taken to the hospital in the town of Passirio, while the boy was taken by helicopter to the hospital in Bolzano.