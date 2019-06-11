Probe into Falcone, Borsellino insults on RAI show

Catania, June 11 - Catania prosecutors have opened a probe after two 'neomelodic' singers insulted late anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino on a RAI state broadcaster show last Wednesday. The postal police have been tasked with obtaining a recording of the 'Realiti' show. The probe is set to look into comments by singers Leonardo Zappalà and Niko Pandetta, a relative of jailed mobster Salvatore Pillera. Zappalà, a 19-year-old whose stage name is Scarface, said the two mafia-fighting heroes, assassinated in 1992, "knew the consequences of what they were doing". RAI has opened an internal probe into the incident on the RAI2 channel too. RAI2 director Carlo Freccero said "we are the most anti-mafia channel there is".