Martedì 11 Giugno 2019 | 19:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Palermo
'Magistrates' probed for Borsellino cover-up

'Magistrates' probed for Borsellino cover-up

 
Rome
Don't need mandate for EU talks says Conte

Don't need mandate for EU talks says Conte

 
Rome
Summit on numbers with Salvini-Di Maio Wed - Conte

Summit on numbers with Salvini-Di Maio Wed - Conte

 
Bolzano
Mum, son, 3, critical after tree falls in Merano

Mum, son, 3, critical after tree falls in Merano

 
Catania
Probe into Falcone, Borsellino insults on RAI show

Probe into Falcone, Borsellino insults on RAI show

 
Brussels
Italy going wrong way, risks procedure - Juncker

Italy going wrong way, risks procedure - Juncker

 
Genoa
Soccer: Di Francesco tipped for Sampdoria job

Soccer: Di Francesco tipped for Sampdoria job

 
Rome
Sex shop tax breaks preserved in U-turn

Sex shop tax breaks preserved in U-turn

 
Brussels
Italy going wrong way, risks procedure - Juncker

Italy going wrong way, risks procedure - Juncker

 
Pavia
Maturità chair to be replaced after racist tweets

Maturità chair to be replaced after racist tweets

 
Rome
Alajmo family tops starred chefs turnover rankings

Alajmo family tops starred chefs turnover rankings

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Scavone ritornerà al Bari?Si tratta il centrocampista

Scavone ritornerà al Bari? Si tratta per il centrocampista

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeL'inchiesta continua
Soldi in cambio di voti a Bari, Decaro: «Ho portato cittadino a denunciare»

Soldi in cambio di voti a Bari, Decaro: «Ho portato cittadino a denunciare»

 
LecceLa polemica
Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Cerignola: auto in fiamme, Vigili del Fuoco trovano un cadavere all'interno

Cerignola: auto in fiamme, Vigili del Fuoco trovano un cadavere all'interno

 
PotenzaL'annuncio
Basilicata, si dimette segretario Pd Polese: «Per il bene del partito»

Basilicata, si dimette segretario Pd Polese: «Per il bene del partito»

 
BatL'operazione
Corato, bombole GPL pericolose e non collaudate: GdF sequestra beni per 5 mln e mezzo di euro

Corato, bombole GPL pericolose: GdF sequestra 5 mln e mezzo di euro di beni

 
TarantoA Torino
Ruba l'auto che aveva preso a noleggio: nei guai un tarantino

Ruba l'auto che aveva preso a noleggio: nei guai un tarantino

 
BrindisiLa vicenda
Abusi sessuali sulle tre nipotine per 10 anni: arrestato nonno 71enne a Fasano

Abusi sessuali sulle tre nipotine per 10 anni: arrestato nonno 71enne a Fasano

 

i più letti

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Comunali, a Foggia trionfa Landella: centrodestra avanti in PugliaEletto il nuovo sindaco di Potenza: è Guarente (Lega)

Ballottaggi, a Foggia si conferma Landella, Potenza va al leghista Guarente FOTO

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Patti Smith alla scoperta di Taranto: passeggia in acqua e mangia le cozze

Patti Smith alla scoperta di Taranto: passeggia in acqua e mangia le cozze

Genoa

Soccer: Di Francesco tipped for Sampdoria job

Back-up deal already reached with Pioli

Soccer: Di Francesco tipped for Sampdoria job

Genoa, June 11 - Former Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco has been linked withe vacant job at Sampdoria, sources said Tuesday. Di Francesco is expected to get back to the Genoa side with his answer by the weekend, they said. In the meantime, a deal has already been reached with former Lazio and Fiorentina manager Stefano Pioli, who would be the second choice.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati