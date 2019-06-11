Soccer: Di Francesco tipped for Sampdoria job

'Magistrates' probed for Borsellino cover-up
11 Giugno 2019
Genoa, June 11 - Former Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco has been linked withe vacant job at Sampdoria, sources said Tuesday. Di Francesco is expected to get back to the Genoa side with his answer by the weekend, they said. In the meantime, a deal has already been reached with former Lazio and Fiorentina manager Stefano Pioli, who would be the second choice.
