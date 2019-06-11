Italy going wrong way, risks procedure - Juncker

Brussels, June 11 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Tuesday the EC thought Italy was going the wrong way in fiscal terms and risked an infringement procedure for breaking the deficit and debt rules. "We think that Italy is moving in the wrong direction, therefore we must take relevant decisions in this field, but I think that Italy risks in the next few years to be in the procedure for excessive deficits," he told Politico.eu in an interview.