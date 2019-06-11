Sex shop tax breaks preserved in U-turn

Martedì 11 Giugno 2019 | 17:37

Rome, June 11 - Tax breaks to incentivise the opening of sex shops were preserved in an amendment to the government's growth decree, in a U-turn after opposition criticism. Initially sex shops were excluded from the new incentives, along with pawnbrokers and betting shops, but the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) accused the government of "legislating on citizens' sexual preferences" and "returning to the obscurantist State". In the end the rapporteurs re-inserted sex shops into the amendment, which regards the reopening of shops in towns with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants.

