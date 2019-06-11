Alajmo family tops starred chefs turnover rankings

Rome, June 11 - The Alajmo family has topped this year's turnover rankings among Italy's Michelin starred chefs, sources said Tuesday. The Padua-based family showed 5% growth to 14.1 million euros followed by TV chef Carlo Cracco who grew 60% to leap from seven to 13 million euros. Enrico Bartolini had nine million, Giancarlo Perbellini 6.1 million, Andrea Berton 5.5 million, Abruzzo chef Niko Romito 5.3 million, up almost 15%, and Enrico Crippa 4.2 million. Campania chef Alfonso Iaccarino rose 20% to three million The business returns of another popular TV chef, Antonino Cannavacciuolo, and of famed chef Massimo Bottura, were not available. photo: Raffaele Alajmo