Martedì 11 Giugno 2019 | 17:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Sex shop tax breaks preserved in U-turn

Sex shop tax breaks preserved in U-turn

 
Brussels
Italy going wrong way, risks procedure - Juncker

Italy going wrong way, risks procedure - Juncker

 
Pavia
Maturità chair to be replaced after racist tweets

Maturità chair to be replaced after racist tweets

 
Rome
Alajmo family tops starred chefs turnover rankings

Alajmo family tops starred chefs turnover rankings

 
Rome
We'll seek compromise to avert EU procedure - Tria

We'll seek compromise to avert EU procedure - Tria

 
Oristano
Crows wreck crops in Sardinia

Crows wreck crops in Sardinia

 
Brindisi
Granddad, 71, arrested for abusing 3 grandkids for 10 yrs

Granddad, 71, arrested for abusing 3 grandkids for 10 yrs

 
Catania
Priest blackmailed over gay relationship

Priest blackmailed over gay relationship

 
Naples
Naples shooting girl leaves hospital

Naples shooting girl leaves hospital

 
Rome
We'll seek compromise to avert EU procedure - Tria

We'll seek compromise to avert EU procedure - Tria

 
Bologna
Man arrested for raping student

Man arrested for raping student

 

Il Biancorosso

LA CURIOSITA'
Bari e Lecce in ritiro in TrentinoE se si organizzasse un'amichevole?

Bari e Lecce in ritiro in Trentino. E se si organizzasse un'amichevole?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLa polemica
Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

Salento: artisti e intellettuali firmano documento contro Belen e Stefano alla Notte della Taranta

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

 
Barila classifica
Studio U-Multirank 2019: Bari settima tra le migliori università d'Italia

Studio U-Multirank 2019: Bari settima tra le migliori università d'Italia

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Cerignola: auto in fiamme, Vigili del Fuoco trovano un cadavere all'interno

Cerignola: auto in fiamme, Vigili del Fuoco trovano un cadavere all'interno

 
PotenzaL'annuncio
Basilicata, si dimette segretario Pd Polese: «Per il bene del partito»

Basilicata, si dimette segretario Pd Polese: «Per il bene del partito»

 
BatL'operazione
Corato, bombole GPL pericolose e non collaudate: GdF sequestra beni per 5 mln e mezzo di euro

Corato, bombole GPL pericolose: GdF sequestra 5 mln e mezzo di euro di beni

 
TarantoA Torino
Ruba l'auto che aveva preso a noleggio: nei guai un tarantino

Ruba l'auto che aveva preso a noleggio: nei guai un tarantino

 
BrindisiLa vicenda
Abusi sessuali sulle tre nipotine per 10 anni: arrestato nonno 71enne a Fasano

Abusi sessuali sulle tre nipotine per 10 anni: arrestato nonno 71enne a Fasano

 

i più letti

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

Comunali, a Foggia trionfa Landella: centrodestra avanti in PugliaEletto il nuovo sindaco di Potenza: è Guarente (Lega)

Ballottaggi, a Foggia si conferma Landella, Potenza va al leghista Guarente FOTO

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Patti Smith alla scoperta di Taranto: passeggia in acqua e mangia le cozze

Patti Smith alla scoperta di Taranto: passeggia in acqua e mangia le cozze

Esplode il portellone del camion: muore vigile del fuoco nel Tarantino

Esplode il portellone del camion: muore vigile del fuoco nel Tarantino

Rome

We'll seek compromise to avert EU procedure - Tria

Bond spread must be 'normalised' says economy minister

We'll seek compromise to avert EU procedure - Tria

Rome, June 11 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Tuesday that the government will seek to reach a compromise with the European Commission to avert the threat of the opening of an infringement procedure. The European Commission said last week that an infringement procedure would be justified for Italy's failure to comply with the debt rule, while stressing that the proceedings have not been opened yet and it is open to talks. "The government's attitude will be constructive," Tria told the Lower House. "We will reiterate our reasoning to the other European countries and we'll try to find a reasonable point to meet at. "We'll have to be willing to undertake constructive dialogue that will enable us to reach an agreement to avert the procedure. "While we're still convinced that the EU rules need to be improved and simplified, it is in our interest to find a compromise". Tria added that the government was "ready for initiatives ot balance the books" and that he was "certainly" supported by the whole government. Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio, the respective leaders of the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the two government coalition partners, however seem less inclined to bow to pressure from Brussels. On Tuesday Tria also spoke about the need to "normalize" the Italian bond spread, which has recently risen amid the tension linked to Italy's public finances. He said this was necessary to have sustained economic growth. Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that his government was committed to bringing down Italy's public debt but would not pass measures that could spark a recession. "I am absolutely confident about the capacity for dialogue of our government and of the European Commission," Conte said at the assembly of the Assonime association of joint-stock companies in Rome. "An infringement procedure would be extremely damaging both for our country's growth prospects and for those of the whole eurozone. "The government is committed to agreeing a credible path of debt reduction with our European partners, within a framework of social sustainability, without passing depressive budgets. "That would contradict the agenda to boost growth that was adopted last year".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati