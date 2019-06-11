Naples shooting girl leaves hospital

Naples, June 11 - Noemi, a four-year-old girl shot by mistake in a suspected mafia hit in Naples on May 3, left hospital and returned home on Tuesday. The girl has recovered after being it in the lungs by a bullet that lodged in her ribs, sources said. She left the Santobuono Hospital in the southern Italian city where she had the bullet removed. Noemi's grandmother said last week that she was "much better" but no longer wants to go out into the streets of the port city. "Noemi is much better, she has a long road ahead of her but she is out of danger," said the woman. She said the family had told the girl she was in hospital because she had suffered a fall. Noemi's grandfather added: "She no longer wants to go and buy crisps in Piazza Nazionale, so it reminds her of something".