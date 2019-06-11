Fascist regime attitudes returning says business group

Rome, June 11 - Attitudes last seen in the 20-year reign of Italy's Fascist regime are returning today, the head of business group Assonime said Tuesday. "Exacerbated political tensions have returned," said Innocenzo Cipolletta, formerly head of industrial employers federation Confindustria. "Intolerance often prevails over a willingness to (do) the common good," said Cipolletta in an address to the biennial assembly of the group. Premier Giuseppe Conte and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria were among the audience. "We are sadly growing accustomed to acts of racism and prevarication, while slogans and attitudes of the darkest period of our country's history have been dusted off", said Cipolletta. He said "we thought we had definitively put the Fascist 20-year rule into the history museums".