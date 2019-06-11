Martedì 11 Giugno 2019 | 16:00

Naples
Naples shooting girl leaves hospital

Rome
We'll seek compromise to avert EU procedure - Tria

Bologna
Man arrested for raping student

Rome
Fascist regime attitudes returning says business group

Vatican City
God doesn't take bribes, grace is free - pope

Rome
Govt scrapping Whirlpool incentives over plant 'closure'

Rome
We want to reduce debt without depressive budgets- Conte

Rome
Available to be commissioner but not candidate-Moavero

Ivrea
Tobacconist who killed burglar 'fired from above'

Rome
Italian researchers debunk homeopathy study

Rome
Bus terror hero boys to get citizenship

Bari e Lecce in ritiro in TrentinoE se si organizzasse un'amichevole?

LecceL'iniziativa
Una «città futura» nel nome di Rocco Toma

MateraIl caso
Matera, non sopporta la compagna e chiama il 113: «Vi prego, arrestatemi»

Barila classifica
Studio U-Multirank 2019: Bari settima tra le migliori università d'Italia

FoggiaNel foggiano
Cerignola: auto in fiamme, Vigili del Fuoco trovano un cadavere all'interno

PotenzaL'annuncio
Basilicata, si dimette segretario Pd Polese: «Per il bene del partito»

BatL'operazione
Corato, bombole GPL pericolose e non collaudate: GdF sequestra beni per 5 mln e mezzo di euro

TarantoA Torino
Ruba l'auto che aveva preso a noleggio: nei guai un tarantino

BrindisiLa vicenda
Abusi sessuali sulle tre nipotine per 10 anni: arrestato nonno 71enne a Fasano

Rome

Govt scrapping Whirlpool incentives over plant 'closure'

Multinational denied reneging on deal, says jobs will be saved

Rome, June 11 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he was scrapping State incentives granted to Whirlpool after the multinational decided to close, reconvert and sell on its factory in Naples. "Whirlpool has not respected the pacts and it has taken back its word, saying it wants to close the Naples plant," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio told RTL radio. He said he was about to sign "a ministerial directive revoking all the incentives, they have had around 50 million euros since 2014. "If you come to Italy and take State money, you can't then go off and close the plants with an attitude that breaches the pacts". Whirlpool recently said it would "reconvert" the Naples plant and then sell it on to a third party. Whirlpool hit back at Di Maio Tuesday saying it had never reneged on a deal, that the Naples site would not be "closed" and that it was "committed to finding a solution that guarantees the industrial continuity and the maximum employment levels of the site".

