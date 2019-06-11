We want to reduce debt without depressive budgets- Conte

Rome, June 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that his government was committed to bringing down Italy's public debt but would not pass measures that could spark a recession. The European Commission said last week that an infringement procedure would be justified for Italy's failure to comply with the debt rule, while stressing that the proceedings have not been opened yet and it is open to talks. "I am absolutely confident about the capacity for dialogue of our government and of the European Commission," Conte said at the assembly of the Assonime association of joint-stock companies in Rome. "An infringement procedure would be extremely damaging both for our country's growth prospects and for those of the whole eurozone. "The government is committed to agreeing a credible path of debt reduction with our European partners, within a framework of social sustainability, without passing depressive budgets. "That would contradict the agenda to boost growth that was adopted last year".