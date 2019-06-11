Tobacconist who killed burglar 'fired from above'

Ivrea, June 11 - An Italian tobacconist who shot dead a Moldovan burglar in northern Italy last week shot the man from above, probably from the balcony of his home, an autopsy found Tuesday, contradicting the man's version of events. The shots hit Ion Stavila, 24, in the back. The incident last Thursday-Friday night at Pavone Canavese near Ivrea renewed debate on a new legtimate self-defence law. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the architect of the law, praised tobacconist Franco Iachi Bonvin and said the new 'stand your ground' law would apply to him, absolving him. Police said the evidence of the autopsy contradicted Bonvin's account of the incident. Bonvin told police that he had gone down into the courtyard of his house and shot the intruder after a struggle with him.