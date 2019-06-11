Available to be commissioner but not candidate-Moavero

Rome, June 11 - Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Tuesday he was "available" to be a European commissioner but was not currently a candidate. "I'm at their disposal but I'm not absolutely a candidate for anything in the European ambit," he said at the first Luiss Diplomatic Forum. "It's a choice that the government will have to make," Moavero said. "On this we will have to understand what the orientations are". Moavero stressed that "the agreement of who will be designated president of the Commission will naturally be needed". Former European affairs minister Moavero was formerly first-grade judge at the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg and a collaborator of the European Commission as director general of the Bureau of European Policy Advisors.